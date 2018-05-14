Three Arrested with guns and drugs near Fort Steele

On May 10th, 2018, the Cranbrook RCMP entered into an investigation of forcible confinements and assaults which occurred in the Cranbrook area. The investigation led to a campsite near Fort Steele where the Cranbrook RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Services, General Duty and Police Dog Service swooped in arresting three individuals; two adult males and one adult female who all have ties to Cranbrook.

Loaded firearms and drugs were located and the trio will be facing multiple charges in addition to the charges stemming from the original investigation. All three are currently still in custody.

Staff Sgt. Hector Lee of the Cranbrook Detachment said in the media release that he would not be releasing any further details on the incident at this time.

