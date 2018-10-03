Snow on a highway near Whistler. (Brad604/Twitter)

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

It’s getting frosty in B.C.’s interior, as three cities recorded record low temperatures on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said Prince George recorded a low of -12.1 C, beating a 1950 record of -9.4 C.

In the Cariboo, the mercury hit -8.4 C in Quesnel, slightly below -8.3 C from 1950.

Clinton saw the most drastic change, with -14.2 C, down from -5 C in 2012.

READ MORE: B.C.’s winter tire rules in effect for most highways

Snow has already begun to fall in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, as well as Yoho and Kootenay parks and mountain passes through the Shuswap, and north and east Columbia regions.

Even down in the relatively mild Lower Mainland, drivers were scraping frost off their windshields Wednesday morning, which forecasters called the coldest day of fall so far.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Time for winter tires in B.C., Kimberley
Next story
Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Just Posted

Time for winter tires in B.C., Kimberley

October is here and Kimberley has already experienced its first real snowfall,… Continue reading

New program helps kids and youth to be active

Columbia Basin Trust launches $3-million Basin PLAYS initiative

West Kootenay man fighting to keep 2 pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Winter clothing re-use

By Corey Bullock The churches of Kimberley are organizing the seventh annual… Continue reading

Photos: Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair took place on Sept. 29 and 30… Continue reading

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

LNG Canada promises to buffer housing impacts

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Most Read