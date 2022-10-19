(Pixabay file photo)

(Pixabay file photo)

Three B.C. communities in top 5 of Canada’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna all make the list

Oh rats!

Orkin Canada has released its latest list on British Columbia’s Top 20 ‘Rattiest’ Cities.

Vancouver tops the list, followed by Burnaby, and then Kelowna.

Cities are ranked by the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin is warning that increased rodent sightings are likely as pandemic fear wanes.

The pest control company noted the lockdown caused aggressive behaviour in rodents, such as cannibalism, “street fights”, and territorialism, due to a lack of food.

The aggressive behaviour, the company says is expected to lessen, but population growth is likely to increase activity and sightings.

How can you prevent the pest?

Orkin suggests trimming back landscape at least one metre from exterior walls, eliminate outdoor water sources, inspect regularly for burrows and rodent droppings, and close any cracks or gaps larger than a quarter-inch.

Across Canada, Toronto tops the list for the nation’s rattiest city.

Vancouver, Burnaby, and Kelowna take spots two through four, with Mississauga, Ontario in fifth, making B.C. Canada’s Rattiest province.

B.C.’s rattiest cities are:

  1. Vancouver
  2. Burnaby
  3. Kelowna
  4. Victoria
  5. Richmond
  6. Surrey
  7. Vernon
  8. Coquitlam
  9. Port Coquitlam
  10. Langley
  11. Delta
  12. Kamloops
  13. Chilliwack
  14. North Vancouver
  15. Abbotsford
  16. Maple Ridge
  17. Prince George
  18. West Vancouver
  19. Penticton
  20. Nanaimo

READ MORE: Get ready for a spooky paw-rade at Unleashed Brewing, Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsBritish Columbia

Previous story
Police chief said ‘Freedom Convoy’ would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
Next story
Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

Just Posted

The Kimberley French School is selling authentic maple syrup, maple sugar and maple butter as a fundraiser this fall. Photo submitted.
Maple syrup sale to raise funds for Kimberley French School

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

Google Earth image of the Morrison Sub area.
Fire Smart events planned for Morrison Subdivision

A prescribed burn for the Kimberley Nature Park area has been cancelled. BC Wildfire Service file
Nature Park/Nordic area prescribed burn cancelled