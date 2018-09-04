(Pixabay)

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

  • Sep. 4, 2018 1:20 p.m.
  • News

Four Black Press Media papers will compete for a Jack Webster Award at the annual gala in October this year.

On Tuesday, the Jack Webster Foundation announced that Max Winkelman, Tara Spickerhoff of the 100 Mile Free Press, and Barbara Roden of the Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal were nominated for Fire Fight under the Community Reporting category.

The feature series took an in-depth look at the toll B.C.’s record-breaking 2017 wildfire season took on the province’s emergency personnel, ranchers and evacuees.

Keri Coles of the Oak Bay News was nominated for 92-year-old WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search. The feature highlighted the serendipitous twists that led the veteran to find someone he has been seeking for decades, thanks to some cards high school students left on a grave in France.

Ashley Wadhwani, Katya Slepian, Karly Blats, Arnold Lim of the Vancouver Island Free Daily were nominated for Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace.

The multimedia series took an in-depth look at how the #MeToo movement unfolded in B.C. and gave a voice to the voiceless and a trusted platform for victims to share their stories.

The foundation is named in honour of Jack Webster, a 40-year veteran of print, radio and television journalism. The awards celebrate B.C.-based journalism focused on B.C. issues

The awards dinner takes place in Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 29.

