Three impaired drivers nabbed over weekend

From February 2 to 5th, Kimberley RCMP removed three impaired drivers from the road.

On February 2, around 11:00 pm, police received a call about a vehicle hitting the side of Kimberley Conference Centre and was now lodged in the snow. When police arrived they found the driver in the vehicle with the engine running. While speaking to the subject, police noted signs of impairment and read the breath demand. He was returned to the detachment to provide a breath sample but refused. The 55 year old Wasa resident will be attending court in March. Police are recommending charges of Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol and Fail or Refuse to Provide a Sample of Breath. In addition the driver did not hold a valid driver’s license.

On February 4, around 5:30 pm police received a report of an impaired driver. Patrols were conducted and she was located parked on the street in from of her residence. The vehicle was running, keys in the ignition and the driver was in the driver’s seat. The officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and read the breath demand. The thirty nine year old Kimberley resident provide two breath samples, 160 and 140 mgs of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. She will be attending court in late March, police will be recommending charges of Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

On February 5, just after 4:00 pm, an officer noted a vehicle on Gerry Sorensen Way that fluctuated in speed and couldn’t maintain the lane. A traffic stop was initiated and while dealing with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption. A breath demand was read, two samples were obtained, both a “Fail”. The thirty four year old female from Mexico is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

Traffic safety is a strategic priority for the Kimberley RCMP and removing impaired drivers from our roadways is one of the goals, says Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel.