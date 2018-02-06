Three impaired drivers nabbed over weekend

From February 2 to 5th, Kimberley RCMP removed three impaired drivers from the road.

On February 2, around 11:00 pm, police received a call about a vehicle hitting the side of Kimberley Conference Centre and was now lodged in the snow. When police arrived they found the driver in the vehicle with the engine running. While speaking to the subject, police noted signs of impairment and read the breath demand. He was returned to the detachment to provide a breath sample but refused. The 55 year old Wasa resident will be attending court in March. Police are recommending charges of Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol and Fail or Refuse to Provide a Sample of Breath. In addition the driver did not hold a valid driver’s license.

On February 4, around 5:30 pm police received a report of an impaired driver. Patrols were conducted and she was located parked on the street in from of her residence. The vehicle was running, keys in the ignition and the driver was in the driver’s seat. The officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and read the breath demand. The thirty nine year old Kimberley resident provide two breath samples, 160 and 140 mgs of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. She will be attending court in late March, police will be recommending charges of Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

On February 5, just after 4:00 pm, an officer noted a vehicle on Gerry Sorensen Way that fluctuated in speed and couldn’t maintain the lane. A traffic stop was initiated and while dealing with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption. A breath demand was read, two samples were obtained, both a “Fail”. The thirty four year old female from Mexico is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

Traffic safety is a strategic priority for the Kimberley RCMP and removing impaired drivers from our roadways is one of the goals, says Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel.

Previous story
Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North
Next story
4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

Just Posted

Dynamiters chase first place in league

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continued their quest for first place in… Continue reading

Three impaired drivers nabbed over weekend

From February 2 to 5th, Kimberley RCMP removed three impaired drivers from… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

No needles in the bins please

Improper disposal of needles has to stop, RDEK says

Clovechok picked a winner

Andrew Wilkinson wins BC Liberal leadership

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

A very quirky, very Canadian obituary

Man pens own obit, says only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

No money to promote Canadian anthem changes

Government won’t spend more to promote new gender-neutral O Canada lyrics

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Most Read