A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported a record number of 175 overdose deaths related to illicit drugs in June. Approximately 5,000 people have died due to illicit-drug overdoses since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported a record number of 175 overdose deaths related to illicit drugs in June. Approximately 5,000 people have died due to illicit-drug overdoses since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three suspected overdose deaths in East Kootenay in 2021: B.C. Coroners Service

It was the deadliest month of February on provincial record, with 155 suspected overdose deaths in B.C.

Two deaths attributed to illicit drug toxicity in the East Kootenay last month were reported by the B.C. Coroners Service on Wednesday, as the province disclosed a total of 155 suspected deaths in February.

According to a report, 155 suspected deaths is the largest number ever recorded in the month of February and a 107 per cent increase from the same month last year.

“The number of deaths due to toxic illicit drugs in February highlights the ongoing critical risk to public health and safety from the illicit drug market,” said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s chief coroner, in a press release. “I extend my sincere sympathy to everyone who has lost a beloved family member or friend to substance use. The continued tragic and unprecedented rate of death in B.C. highlights the urgent need for a multi-faceted, evidence-based and accessible system of care for those experiencing problematic substance use.”

The two suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in the East Kootenay is in addition to one that was also reported in January, which brings the regional total to three for 2021. The report did not specify where those suspected deaths occurred within the East Kootenay.

Provincially, the February total is a slight decrease from January’s number, reported at 174. It is the 11th straight month of triple-digit numbers for suspected overdose deaths.

According to the report, preliminary data indicates fentanyl was detected in 85 per cent of the suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2021, either alone or in combination with other substances. Additionally, carfentanil was detected in 31 suspected deaths so far this year.

However, in both cases, that data may change as further toxicology reports are received, says the BC Coroners Service.

“This data emphasizes the alarming increase in the toxicity of the illicit drug supply throughout B.C.,” Lapointe said. “Across the province, the risk of serious harm or death is very real for anyone using a substance purchased from the illicit market. Decisive action is urgently needed to ensure an accessible, regulated safe supply and to provide people with the supervised consumption, treatment and recovery services they need.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday
Next story
Indigenous UBC professor appointed to prestigious United Nations position

Just Posted

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The B.C. Coroners Service reported a record number of 175 overdose deaths related to illicit drugs in June. Approximately 5,000 people have died due to illicit-drug overdoses since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Three suspected overdose deaths in East Kootenay in 2021: B.C. Coroners Service

It was the deadliest month of February on provincial record, with 155 suspected overdose deaths in B.C.

The City of Kimberley alongside the Province and Canfor conducted wildfire risk reduction work in lower Matthew Creek over the winter.
Kimberley Fire Department conducts wildfire risk reduction work over winter

The City of Kimberley, alongside Canfor and the Province of B.C. conducted… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Overdose crisis hits close to home; Racism, and the gang mentality; The deer of Cranbrook; Logging on Kootenay Lake

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

GFI tournament coordinator and head umpire Steve Boutang fields questions from the press ahead of the last tournament in June 2019. Photo: Kathleen Saylors
Pandemic sinks this year’s Grand Forks International baseball tournament

Co-ordinator Steve Boutang cited provincial health guidelines and logistical constraints

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17. Two people have been charged in (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Most Read