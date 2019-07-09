Three suspects in Elk Valley carjacking spree, police pursuits appear in court

Three individuals are facing multiple charges after a series of events which took place around the Elk Valley on Thursday, July 4. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Three individuals allegedly involved in a carjacking spree and pursuit by police appeared in Fernie Law Courts Tuesday morning facing multiple criminal code charges.

Taylor Curl, Brendan Treacy and Zara Morrison appeared in court for Judicial Interim Release facing multiple charges following the incidents which occurred in the Elk Valley and surrounding areas on Thursday, July 4.

The Free Press previously reported that on Thursday morning, Elk Valley RCMP received a report that a truck had been stolen from a property in Hosmer, just north of Fernie. The individual who made the report witnessed a stranger driving his white Chevy pickup truck, accompanied by another individual in a darker Ford pickup.

When police located and attempted to stop the Ford, it accelerated toward the police cars, narrowly missing the officers.

Later that day, police located a suspicious white Ford pickup, and deemed it to be stolen. When the driver was informed he was under arrest he fled the scene, narrowly missing another RCMP officer who attempted to intercept him.

Heading for the Alberta border, the white Ford was intercepted by both Elk Valley RCMP and Crowsnest Pass RCMP. Police located the white Ford, disabled, and observed a male and female fleeing the scene while attempting to carjack surrounding vehicles. Both individuals were quickly arrested.

Police were made aware of a third male suspect, but by the time they tracked him down, he had already stolen another vehicle and was heading southwest towards Cranbrook.

RCMP pursued the subject until he abandoned the stolen vehicle, carjacked another vehicle and continued toward Jaffray where he attempted to steal yet another vehicle. He was taken into custody with the help of a Police Service Dog.

Elk Valley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Jeff Harrold extended his thanks to the community, whom he credited as being instrumental in reporting vehicle locations. He also thanked the many groups who helped get the situation under control. Anyone who witnessed these events is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233. As of press time the investigation was ongoing.

“This is an outstanding example of a coordinated response by RCMP from across the entire southeastern part of B.C. and Alberta, to work together towards a successful resolution in what can only be described as (an) unbelievable series of events,” said Harrold.

Treacy is facing 10 charges which include obstructing a peace officer, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property over $5000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter and commit indictable offence.

Curl is facing seven charges which include possession of stolen property over $5000, assaulting a police officer, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle.

Morrison is facing two charges which include possession of stolen property over $5000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Treacy and Curl were remanded into custody while Morrison was released on recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in Sparwood Provincial Court for first appearance on August 22.

Treacy and Curl are scheduled to appear in Fernie Court for first appearance on July 25.