Thunderstorm watch issued for the East Kootenay

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region on Wednesday morning, after an overnight storm lit up the skies around Cranbrook on Tuesday evening.
Condiitons are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm that may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rains, according to Environment Canada.
The weather service is forecasting a high of 24 degrees C in Cranbrook, with a high chance of thundershowers in the afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorm watch alert stretches from the Okanagan into southern Alberta.
trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.