Tickets for seventh-annual Kimberley Horror Fest on sale now

The Best Female Costume Winner from last year’s Kimberley Horror Fest, Regan, from The Exorcist. Kimberley Horror Fest photo.

Tickets for the seventh-annual Kimberley Horror Fest, which takes place at Centre 64 on Saturday, Nov. 3, are on sale now, as of Friday, Oct. 13 and as of the time of writing, they are moving fast.

By 10:30 a.m. on Friday, only 26 remained, after being live for just 30 minutes, demonstrating how beloved this yearly Halloween event has grown to be.

Organized by Chantel Delaney and Natalie Skokan of Original Goat Production, the theme for this year’s bash is “Seven Deadly Sins: One Hell of a Party.”

The cash pool for film makers has once again been increased this year, with $1200 to be awarded to the first-place film, and $700 to the Best Local Film, which is defined as any film containing recognizable local landmarks. Films are due Oct. 31 and are open to all experience levels, with the only rule being they must be under 10 minutes long.

“We’ve got an amazing panel of pros judging again this year, including our friend and fellow horror aficionado, Gordon Sheridan from Cranbrook who has competed in the festival in years’ past and brings a fresh local perspective to the judge’s panel,” Delaney said.

Prizes are also awarded to the best costumes of the night, and each year, people truly go all out, making the night all the more wonderfully spooky.

Prizes and the event as a hole are bolstered by a loyal team of local sponsors.

“We are thrilled to be in our seventh year, with the same main sponsors year after year,” Delaney said.

“Returning sponsors who have been with us since the beginning – Overtime, Bohemian Spirits, Stonefire Pizzeria and Kootenay Mortgage and our newest sponsor, Grow,” Skokan added. “Not to mention the number of businesses in town that support the event with donating prizes for the most epic costumes contest in the country.”

Over Time Beer Works are once again providing a beer for attendees upon entry and Bohemian Spirits will be sponsoring the complimentary cocktail hour.

Organizers are still looking for a few more volunteers to help the night run smoothly. You can get involved by contacting originalgoatproduction@gmail.com

Tickets are available at this link, get them before they’re gone.