Tickets now on sale for Halloween Spooktacular at Fort Steele

Tickets are now officially on sale for the spookiest night of the year, the Halloween Spooktacular at Fort Steele.

The date is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fort Steele Heritage Town.

There will be activities for people of all ages, and Fort Steele notes that pets are not allowed at this event.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Denham Ford or The Choice in Cranbrook, Hopkins Harvest in Windermere, or at the Heritage Town Wednesday through Sunday from 10a.m. to 3p.m.

Bring your own treat bag, dress warm, bring cash (no debit, limited access to ATM), and carpool if possible, Fort Steele said in a release.

Trevor Panczak will be performing, and Just Music will be the DJ for the night. There will be fireworks at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., 15 trick-or-treat houses, carnival games, food vendors, a hay maze, barbecue, haunted houses, warming stations and much more.

Tickets are $10 for non trick-or-treaters ($15 at the gate), $15 for trick-or-treaters ($20 at the gate), and kids aged two and under are free.