Time be be aware of wildlife attractants

Earlier this summer, WildSafeBC was going door to door and tagging un-contained garbage bags, and bins that were set out before time of collection as a reminder to residents that garbage is a bear attractant. (Danica Roussy/WildSafeBC file).

WildSafeBC Kimberley/Cranbrook has released their latest black bear statistics for the area, as of August 8, 2018.

Between January and August of this year there have been a total of 16 black bears and one cub reported in Kimberley. That is the most out of any of the surrounding areas, with a combined 28 black bears and two cubs reported in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Moyie, TaTa Creek and Meadowbrook combined. WildSafe says compare that to the 6,968 black bears reported across the province, Cranbrook and Kimberley reports are low.

Local coordinator Danica Roussy says that there are a few things to remember in the upcoming weeks, as the third week in September is historically known as the week with the most wildlife conflicts reported.

“Please remember the new garbage collection bins in Kimberley are not bear proof and will not keep bears out,” Roussy advised.

Next she says to store garbage in a secure building until collection day, or consider purchasing a bear-resistant household container.

“Ensure bins are tightly closed and regularly wash all recycling items and clean the bins that contain garbage or recycling,” Roussy said.

Do not leave garbage in the bed of a truck, she adds, even if it has a canopy.

“If you cannot store garbage securely, freeze smelly items and add to the bin only on the morning of collection. It is not okay to leave [garbage] outside in a bag only – this is a wildlife attractant not just to bears. Raccoons, ravens, crows and other animals can all smell this attractant and make make their way to your yard,” Roussy explained.

60 per cent of black bear calls to Conservation Officers from 2014 to 2017, when an attractant was noted, were because of garbage.

Another attractant to be aware of at this time of year is fruit trees, says Roussy. She recommends picking fruit and allowing it to ripen indoors, or picking it daily as it ripens.

“Do not allow windfall to accumulate on the ground,” Roussy said. “If you do not want the fruit, prune the tree vigorously to prevent blossoms or spray spring blossoms with a garden hose to knock them off.”

If you would like to make the fruit available to others, you can become part of the local fruit exchange program Apple Capture, which is hosted through Wildsight.

“If you no longer want to manage your tree, consider replacement with a native, non-fruit bearing variety,” said Roussy.