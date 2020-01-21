B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)

Time change decisions present challenges

There are more important things to worry about: Kimberley’s Mayor McCormick

While Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick says that spending any time worrying about what the upcoming decision on time changes means, is a distraction from far more important issues, he does stick to his opinion that waiting to see what Alberta does is the correct course.

READ: B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

As reported earlier this week in the Bulletin, communities in the Mountain Time Zone will have the option about what time to support.

Communities have always had this right, which is why Creston doesn’t change all year round.

“The province has decided to go with Pacific Daylight Time,” McCormick said. “If Alberta decides to go with Mountain Standard Time, we’d all be one time from Alberta to the coast.

“My suggestion is to stick with Alberta time. It’s important for our commerce.”

Alberta is looking at time changes, but McCormick says he doesn’t believe they are as far along in the process as British Columbia. And he believes all communities in the East Kootenay should coordinate what they are doing.

“I can’t imagine individual communities in the East Kootenay going their own way. To have Cranbrook on Mountain Daylight and Kimberley on Mountain Standard would be silly.

“But I think we have far, far bigger issues to deal with. At best the time change is a distraction.


