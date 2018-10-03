Time for winter tires in B.C., Kimberley

October is here and Kimberley has already experienced its first real snowfall, which means every driver needs to have winter tires on their cars.

The Ministry of B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding East Kootenay residents that as of Oct. 1, it is mandatory to have winter tires on your vehicle.

A legal winter tire on a standard vehicle or a four-wheel/all-wheel vehicle must have at least 3.5mm of tread depth.

A winter tire must be labelled with the letters M and S, the minimum legal requirement (mud and snow/all season tires) and/or the peaked mountain and snowflake symbol.

Mountain snowflake tires offer better traction on snow and ice. It is recommended that drivers install mountain/snowflake tires for cold weather driving and for extreme weather conditions, carry chains.

Sgt. Chris Newel with the Kimberley RCMP says the detachment doesn’t typically set up road-side checks for winter tires, but they do investigate in the case of a crash.

“We will look at the tires to determine if they are a factor,” he said. “We strongly encourage proper winter tires with a mountain and a snowflake symbol.”

Summer tires are not recommended for driving between Oct. 1 and March 31 and chains on summer tires are not an acceptable substitute for legal winter tires.

B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure recommends that drivers use four winter tires that are evenly matched in tread type and depth, however you must have at least two matching winter tires on the primary drive axle even when driving a 4×4 vehicle.

It is also recommended to check your tire’s air pressure to extend tread life and safety.