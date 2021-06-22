The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

The 215 graves are, to the band’s knowledge, undocumented deaths for which it is still collecting records

Michael Potestio, Local Journalism Initiative, Kamloops This Week

A final report on the preliminary findings of what are believed to be unmarked graves of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School has been delayed, but is expected to be completed by the end of June.

That was the word from Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, which has also laid out some of the work it is doing to follow up on the discovery that has drawn worldwide interest and outcry.

The band is in the process of gathering archaeologist experts while drawing up budget estimates for archaeological work and a project plan timeline, according to a press release on the band’s website. The finance department plans to submit to government a comprehensive budget for resources to support the scope of the project.

A legal team has also been hired to support the band and more staff are being sought to assist with the overall project.

Tk’emlúps is also researching what the Kamloops Indian Residential School originally looked like and is in the early stages of having the area where the remains were found, south of the building, designated a heritage site, the release said.

Meanwhile, the band’s language and culture department met with residential school survivors and 13 family representatives to discuss the findings and what comes next, and the band’s museum is also conducting additional research on records associated with the residential school.

As for the report on the preliminary findings, Casimir initially said it would be ready by mid-June, but in a press conference last week, she said the document is “taking a little bit longer than it should.” She cited “a number of steps and due diligence that’s needed,” but added that the report is still expected to be complete by the end of the month.

When asked by KTW, the Tk’emlups band would not give an overview of what the report will entail, but spokesperson Racelle Kooy said advance notice will be given to media when those details are ready to be disclosed.

The band announced last month it had found the remains of children who were students of the school, some as young as three years old, with the help of a ground-penetrating radar survey (GPR) on the Victoria Day long weekend.

The technology uses radio signals to detect changes in the soil and can be applied to look for the presence of graves, but does not work like an X-ray.

The band isn’t yet addressing questions related to the technical aspects of the use of the ground-penetrating radar, with Casimir having indicated that would be shared in the report.

The 215 graves are, to the band’s knowledge, undocumented deaths for which it is still in the process of collecting records.

READ MORE: Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

According to Kooy, Tk’emlups has involved experts in its records-gathering efforts, but details on that front are premature.

“Certainly, we need those records and there’s a lot of information floating out there,” Kooy said.

Asked if all records have been turned over by the Archdiocese of Vancouver — under which the Kamloops Indian Residential School was administered from the 1890s to 1969 — as stated previously by Archbishop Michael Miller, Kooy said there are “other records” and “missing pieces” and the band is “not there yet” in regards to its record collecting.

The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate — the religious order that ran the Kamloops Indian Residential School — has said the records from the Kamloops Indian Residential School are with the Royal BC Museum, but added there may be records elsewhere across Canada. Father Ken Thorsen of the group earlier told KTW the Catholic order is looking into where those records may be.

Officially, there were 51 recorded deaths at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the University of Manitoba. Its database notes deaths from between 1900 and 1971.

Impact came as a shock: Casimir

Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir said she did not realize the worldwide impact the discovery of the 215 unmarked grave sites would generate.

“I had no idea,” she said.

Casimir said she also did not realize the effect it would have on other Indigenous people.

“Knowing the long history of residential schools within our First Nations across Canada, there’s a lot of shared hurt and trauma and triggers that have been opened and that is something I didn’t anticipate, but know that it’s something that we all have to face and all have to acknowledge moving forward,” she said.

Casimir said the band is appreciative of the worldwide support it has received in the wake of the discovery.

“As First Nations people, we know our history and we bear the repercussions of that history, such as the Indian residential school system,” she said.

Casimir said non-Indigenous people need to acknowledge the history and needed steps for healing as they are now getting a clear picture of the impact of residential schools brought to light by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Many visitors have visited the former school, with ceremonies held at the brick building and at the nearby Powwow Grounds. prompting a call from Tk’emlups and the First Nations Health Authority for adherence to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

A memorial to survivors outside the former school building has continued to grow, with various tributes laid at its base in the weeks since the band’s revelation.

As people reach out to lend their support, the Tk’emlups band has also been accepting donations.

Those funds, according to the band, will be used for the further scientific and archival investigation of the 215 site. Those donations will also be used to memorialize the children in collaboration with Tk’emlups members, the home communities and the families of the children.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank
Next story
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

Kurt Swanson’s dog Kona takes a break from the heat on the Summer Solstice near Cranbrook, B.C. (Kurt Swanson photo)
Very warm temperatures forecast across the Kootenays this weekend

Nelson, Castlegar forecast to hit 39, Cranbrook 37

The race route takes riders over the summit of Gray Creek Pass from Kootenay Laketo Kimberley. Bohdan Doval file.
Bike race from Merritt to Fernie will be coming over Gray Creek Pass on June 28

Tom Lymbery of the Gray Creek Store says that a 1000 kilometre… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue were able to quickly respond to a call for service and transport an injured mountain biker to East Kootenay Regional Hospital over the weekend. Kimberley SAR file photo.
Kimberley Search and Rescue respond to injured mountain biker on Bootleg Mountain

Kimberley Search and Rescue responded to a call for service this past… Continue reading

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

x
City of Kimberley approves RCMP contract strength at eight members

At their regular meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021, Kimberley City Council… Continue reading

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Six United Way chapters around the province are merging into United Way B.C. (News Bulletin file photo)
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Money raised in communities will stay in those communities, agency says

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)
Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

The 215 graves are, to the band’s knowledge, undocumented deaths for which it is still collecting records

Fans watch the warm-up before Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. Quebec’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions will allow 2,500 fans to attend the game for the first time in fourteen months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Two-thirds of Canadians say governments shouldn’t lift all COVID-19 restrictions

Poll reports Canadians who gained pandemic weight say they have gained 16 pounds on average

x
Provincial Premiers race for the bottom

As we know, our friends at Angus Reid Polling like to take… Continue reading

Most Read