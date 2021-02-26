‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)

Most people who want to help wounded or sick animals wouldn’t normally do so by picking up a chainsaw.

Most people aren’t Gina Adams.

The Qualicum Beach artist and musician did just that after she came across a badly wounded kitten at a Vancouver Island animal shelter.

“There was a little cat at the SPCA in Port Alberni,” said Adams. “They called it ‘Toothless’ because its mouth was smashed in. They had set up a donation fund to help pay for the surgery it needed, because it would cost more than they were allowed to spend on one animal.”

Deeply moved by the feline’s plight, Adams jumped at the first opportunity to help Toothless and other animals in similar situations.

That opportunity presented itself with the first sale from her newly-acquired passion for wood carving with chainsaws.

READ MORE: Chainsaw carver creates memorial piece to honour veterans in Qualicum Beach

As she carved, Adams would post pictures of her work on Facebook. When a follower first requested to purchase a small face carved out of driftwood, she remembered little Toothless.

“I told her (purchaser) a price and that I wanted it donated to the SPCA,” she said. “I felt like I wanted to give back to veterinary surgery because I wondered how many more animals would have survived if there was enough money to pay for their surgeries.”

When the purchaser agreed, Adams decided to take it one step further.

From then on, all revenue from her carvings would go to the SPCA, up to $1,000. Adams said she would continue to support other charities, each receiving up to the same amount.

“Every thousand I make from here will be donated to a different charity – not necessarily to animals. I want to make sure it is targeted right to the cause though, and not to administration.”

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many charities, Adams is pleased to see her fundraising idea take flight.

Anyone who would like to browse Adams’s artistic offerings can do so on her Facebook page or email her at adamsgg@telus.net.

— NEWS Staff

