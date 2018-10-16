Toronto Police say that David Weaver of Nelson, B.C., is wanted on counts of assault and mischief. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Police ID B.C. man as naked shark tank jumper

David Weaver, of Nelson, is wanted on mischief and assault charges

Police have identified a B.C. man as the naked jumper at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in Toronto on Friday.

In a Tuesday morning news release,Toronto police said that David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, is alleged to have jumped into the shark tank at the aquarium.

Police also connected Weaver to an assault they say occurred earlier that evening. According to police, a 34-year-old man was assaulted in the area of Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road.

Weaver is wanted on one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of mischief that interfered with property.

READ MORE: Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt: official

He is described as five-foot-ten, 220lbs, with a heavy build, shaved head, goatee and is missing a front tooth.

Weaver is believed to be driving a green Dodge Caravan with a B.C. licence plate of PL120G.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, 416-808-5200 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com.

