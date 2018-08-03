Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was grilled at a special session of the Commons standing committee on immigration studying irregular migration July 24, 2018. Image: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

The money was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

The City of Toronto now has $11 million in its coffers from the federal government to pay down some costs it has incurred dealing with an influx of irregular border crossers.

Bill Blair, federal minister of border security and organized crime reduction, says talks will continue between the city and federal officials on longer-term solutions that could include further financial support for temporary housing for asylum seekers..

Blair made the comments this morning after a meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory, who has raised the alarm about the strain asylum seekers have been putting on the city’s shelter system.

The money was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba to help cover some of the costs they have borne as a result of the ongoing spike in asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border irregularly.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said in June the money was meant as a first instalment to the provinces. In total, $36 million was promised to Quebec, $11 million to Ontario and $3 million to Manitoba.

Last week, the Ontario provincial government requested $200 million from the federal government to pay the costs of asylum seekers living in Ontario, including other areas in the province such as Ottawa.

Related: Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

Related: 5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt
Next story
Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

Just Posted

Pro Rodeo in Wycliffe

Back for it’s 32nd straight year, the Cranbrook Professional Rodeo will take… Continue reading

KGC Ladies’ League raises nearly $800 for kid’s golf equipment

The fundraiser will allow the SNAG program to continue at a larger capacity this school year.

WildSafeBC on how to manage bear attractants over August long weekend

Local WildSafeBC Coordinator Danica Roussy is reminding residents to keep wildlife wild… Continue reading

Two wildfires converge; creates 1,000 hectare wildfire in national park

Vermillion Valley lightning-strike wildfires merge; road closures in effect

Dueling Pianos show to raise funds for Kimberley Disabled Ski Association

The charity fundraiser features a unique evening of entertainment and a prime rib dinner.

Classic Indian Motorcycles roll through Kimberley

Show and shine at Sully Pub was a big attraction

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

B.C. teacher’s request to opt out of union on religious grounds rejected

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ an ideological opposition not a religious one

Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit

Applications are income-tested to determine whether a family qualifies for a portion of funding

Most Read