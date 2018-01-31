Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

The clouds cleared away over the East Kootenay early Wednesday in time for a signal heavenly event — the total eclipse of the full moon.

Adding extra drama to the occurrence was the fact that this was the second full moon of the month of January (a Blue Moon), as well as the third Supermoon in a row (a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth).

This was the first total eclipse of a full Blue Moon in 150 years.

Gerry Frederick was up early to catch the moon passing directly behind the Earth into the shadow cast by the Sun.

Previous story
Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court
Next story
VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Just Posted

Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

City of Kimberley asks for residents to grant permission for deer contractors to access private properties.

Another round of research mule deer translocation to be conducted this month

Kootenay Savings donates to Kimberley Community Foundation

The Kootenay Savings Credit Union has once again provided a sizeable donation… Continue reading

Race season is underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort

FIS U18 Speed Series starts off the season, January 29 to February 2, 2018.

College of the Rockies hosting annual open house

College of the Rockies is hosting the annual Open House for community… Continue reading

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Most Read