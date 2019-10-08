Established in 2007, Tourism Kimberley is a full service Destination Management Organization representing the tourism industry and stakeholders within the Kimberley, BC area. www.tourismkimberley.com

Tourism Kimberley hires new executive director

John Hamilton will lead Kimberley’s Destination Management Organization

After an extensive search, Tourism Kimberley has announced that they have hired a new Executive Director, who will begin work at the Destination Management Organization on October 15, 2019.

According to a press release, Tourism Kimberley has hired John Hamilton, a candidate with an long history in the tourism industry.

“John’s career experience in the tourism industry is truly exceptional and will be of huge benefit to Kimberley as we move forward,” said Kieran Hickey, Chair of Tourism Kimberley. “The hiring committee was incredibly impressed with the calibre of applicants for the position and on behalf of TK we would like to thank everyone that applied.”

Mr. Hamilton has worked in the tourism industry for over 25 years and brings to Kimberley a proven track record in sales, marketing and business development. Highlights of Mr. Hamilton’s career include:

he oversaw brand differentiation at The Travel Corporation and he developed a new travel model for CAA British Columbia, he launched WestJet Airlines Vacations division at a critical growth period at

WestJet growing revenues from zero to $300m, and created a business and aerospace park at the Fredericton International Airport. He is passionate about the tourism industry and has a reputation for

stakeholder collaboration and engagement.

Mr. Hamilton has family ties in the Kimberley area and has been visiting the community for decades, enjoying the mountain biking and hiking trails in the community.

“John’s academic credentials and professional development are equally impressive and he even has a Graduate Diploma in Tourism Management and Marketing,” Hickey said.

Tourism Kimberley is the organization that oversees all the marketing, promotion and development of tourism products in the city of Kimberley.

Established in 2007, Tourism Kimberley is a full service Destination Management Organization representing the tourism industry and stakeholders within the Kimberley, BC area. Organizationally structured as a a not-for-profit society its mandate is:

To successfully market and facilitate the development of a unique all-season resort community, where stakeholders demonstrate total commitment to strengthening the tourism economy, the visitor experience is characterized by quality, seamless service delivery, and the entire community appreciates the benefits.

