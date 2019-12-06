Tourism Kimberley holding AGM on December 18

On Wednesday, December 18, at 7 p.m., Tourism Kimberley (TK) will hold its Annual General Meeting. All TK members and stakeholders are invited to attend at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Business to be conducted will include an introduction of new TK Executive Director, John Hamilton, a presentation of current financial statements, and confirmation of the new 2020 Board of Directors.

This meeting will also recognize the efforts of outgoing Chair, Kieran Hickey. Hickey has been Chair for several years and TK will thank him for his service and dedication to both TK and Kimberley’s tourism sector overall.

Though close to Christmas, TK board of directors is keen to clue up 2019 business, elect a new board, and prepare for strategic planning in early 2020.

Tourism stakeholders interested in joining Tourism Kimberley or wishing to join the board can forward enquiries/nominations to John Hamilton – john@tourismkimberley.com.

Previous story
Group argues for Lake Koocanusa weir

Just Posted

Group argues for Lake Koocanusa weir

Weir would return water level control to Canadian side, boost recreation and tourism for area

Feedback being sought for Koocanusa recreation plan

An updated Koocanusa Recreation Strategy is in the works following public input… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters start road trip with a win

the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently on a long road trip, which began… Continue reading

COTR students share research with Kimberley middle school students

Sharing research College of the Rockies Biology of the Environment (BIOL 151)… Continue reading

Fall Fair proceeds go to community non-profits

Each year, the Kimberley Community Fall Fair is held at the Marysville… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Thirty years ago today in Montreal

Thirty years ago today I was living in Montreal. At some point… Continue reading

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

Most Read