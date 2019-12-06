Tourism Kimberley holding AGM on December 18

On Wednesday, December 18, at 7 p.m., Tourism Kimberley (TK) will hold its Annual General Meeting. All TK members and stakeholders are invited to attend at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Business to be conducted will include an introduction of new TK Executive Director, John Hamilton, a presentation of current financial statements, and confirmation of the new 2020 Board of Directors.

This meeting will also recognize the efforts of outgoing Chair, Kieran Hickey. Hickey has been Chair for several years and TK will thank him for his service and dedication to both TK and Kimberley’s tourism sector overall.

Though close to Christmas, TK board of directors is keen to clue up 2019 business, elect a new board, and prepare for strategic planning in early 2020.

Tourism stakeholders interested in joining Tourism Kimberley or wishing to join the board can forward enquiries/nominations to John Hamilton – john@tourismkimberley.com.