Tourism Kimberley to seek new ED

Jesse Ferguson’s time as Tourism Kimberley Executive Director has ended. The City announced last Friday in a press release that Ferguson had resigned his position of leader of Kimberley’s tourism marketing agency. He had been with TK since January 2011.

“We are so proud of the work of Tourism Kimberley for the past eight years and truly appreciate the contributions Jesse made at the helm of the organization.” Said Kieran Hickey, Chair of the Board for Tourism Kimberley.

Ferguson says while he is sad to go, it’s time to move on to new ventures. “I’m so grateful to have worked with Tourism Kimberley and for this amazing City,” Jesse added. “This was a tough decision, but I look forward to hearing about the great things the Board and new Executive Director will accomplish in the coming years.”

Ferguson remains in the position until September 30, 2019 to assist the Board of Directors with the transition. An open competition for Ferguson’s replacement will commence in the coming weeks.