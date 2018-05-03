Tourism tenure concerns raised at Wildsight town hall meeting

On Monday, April 30, 2018 Wildsight held a Town Hall Meeting at Centre 64 in Kimberley to discuss two new, separate, tourism tenure proposals from Retallack and Northwest Mountain Experience.

The Bulletin followed up with Wildsight’s Conservation Coordinator Eddie Petryshen to see how the town hall meeting unfolded.

Related: Another tourism tenure proposed , Lower Kootenay Band and Retallack partner to propose adventure tourism tenure

“Wildsight hosted a public conversation in order to share our concerns about Northwest Mountain Experience and Retallack’s proposals, and facilitate a community conversation about the future of the South Purcells,” said Petryshen. “Our concerns are based on potential wildlife and wilderness impacts that we don’t believe the proponents have adequately addressed in their current management plans.”

Petryshen explained that a lot of community members had concerns and there was a large turnout, filling the theatre at Centre 64.

“People in the crowd shared concerns regarding issues ranging from the proposals’ potential impacts on our already declining wildlife populations, to how these tenures could affect current recreation usage. There was a lot of discussion around why the Cranbrook West Recreation Management Strategy isn’t being implemented. It is the government-driven public process and backcountry plan that the St. Mary’s tenure falls under,” said Petryshen.

He added that the meeting highlighted the fact that local residents are concerned about Retallack and Yaqan nu?kiy’ proposal for intensive heli biking and heli skiing in the south Purcells.

Related: Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

“The proposal is much larger at 710 square kilometres and would see more intense all season use from helicopter based recreation,” Petryshen said. “So many people voiced concerns around how that intensive helicopter-based recreation from the Retallack and Yaqan nu?kiy’ proposal will impact wildlife and existing users and recreation.”

Tonight, Thursday, May 3, Wildsight will conclude their string of public meetings in Gray Creek.

“We need to take a lot of the concerns we’re hearing into consideration and communicate these issues to the proponents,” said Petryshen.

In terms of the next steps for Wildsight, Petryshen says they will continue to focus their energy on ensuring the sustainability of healthy wildlife populations and wilderness in the South Purcells.

“We will continue to have an open conversation with the proponents of both tenure applications, the local community, biologists, decision makers, and governments. We’re at a critical point for wildlife and any additional stress on our ecosystems needs to be looked at very carefully,” said Petryshen. “In terms of the Retallack and Yaqan nu?kiy’ proposal, we would appreciate the opportunity to sit down with representatives of the Ktunaxa Nation, Yaqan nu?kiy’, their staff, and independent biologists to bring together traditional values and knowledge with ecology in order to ensure healthy wildlife for generations to come.”

Previous story
Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC
Next story
More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

Just Posted

Stetski’s Local Food Day Bill well received in Ottawa

OTTAWA – This week, Kootenay–Columbia MP Wayne Stetski kicked off the first… Continue reading

Tourism tenure concerns raised at Wildsight town hall meeting

On Monday, April 30, 2018 Wildsight held a Town Hall Meeting at… Continue reading

Kimberley Freewheelers ride again

Local cycling club starts season

Golf season is here

Kimberley’s golf courses are ramping up for a busy season.

The Return of the Busk-a-thon

Fisher Peak Performing Arts society provides music for DBA’s Shop ‘til You ‘Drop on Saturday

BC Lions in the House program comes to McKim

The BC Lions in the House program came to Kimberley on Tuesday… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Most Read