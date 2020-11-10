Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

The Town of Creston’s Emergency Operations Centre confirmed in a Nov. 10 media release that there are currently positive cases of COVID-19 in the Creston Valley.

The Town did not disclose the number of positive cases in Creston, but Emergency Operations Centre director Jared Riel said that the one plus test positive cases of COVID-19 in town were confirmed through contact tracing.

“We are aware that Interior Health has done extensive contact tracing, and all contacts are now in self-isolation,” said Riel. “If you display any symptoms of fatigue, fever, sore throat or cough, please arrange to get tested as soon as possible.”

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 in Creston serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality.

“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure that we are all doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Toyota.

He reminded residents to continue to follow preventative measures, such as hand-washing often, to practice physical distancing, to wear a mask in public spaces and to stay home if you are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.

“As a community, we are well known for being kind and caring,” he said. “Let’s use the close-knit nature of Creston to continue to be supportive of one another, and take good care of ourselves and each other.”

To book a COVID-19 test in Creston, residents can contact the Community Collection Centre at the Creston Valley Hospital by calling 1-877-740-7747, or visiting https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php.

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19 like symptoms. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting or muscle aches.

Symptoms can also include stuffy nose, conjunctivitis (pink eye), dizziness, confusion, abdominal pain and/or skin rashes, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

