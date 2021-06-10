The proposed development is for two lots on Fernie Street.

Townhome development proposed for Fernie St. in Townsite, Kimberley

A 20 unit townhouse development is being proposed for Fernie Street in Townsite, Kimberley. This will require a zoning change for the Fernie Street property from R2 to R12. That change will go through City Council.

ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. are currently conducting public engagement as part of the rezoning process with the City of Kimberley. That engagement includes a virtual Open House available online at ferniestreetdevelopment.ca from June 2 to 16, 2021.

The developer is Lois Creek Developments Ltd., a company with a 20 year history in Kimberley.

Information provided at the virtual house says that the development will be a maximum of 20 townhouses on four lots, that’s four five-unit buildings.

The plan calls for buildings appropriate in scale and design with adjacent residential development and convenient access to the Lois Creek Trails.

The developer says the plan meets key objectives in Kimberley’s Official Community Plan, such as

• Intensification of density in existing neighbourhoods.

• Additional housing types and tenure options.

• Support for multi-dwelling housing types within single family neighbourhoods.

• Respecting environmentally sensitive areas.

• Efficient use of land and existing infrastructure.

• Efficient stormwater management.

• Easy access and walkable connections to nearby pathways, parks and open spaces.

Other information provided says traffic increase should be relatively minimal with 10 additional trips in the peak morning hours and 12 in the peak evening. Access would be provided via 4th Avenue.

City of Kimberley Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says the rezoning request will potentially be dealt with at the June 28 meeting of Council pending feedback received through this engagement process.


