Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring. Kootenay National Park Facebook

Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring. Kootenay National Park Facebook

Traffic from Highway 1 will be diverted through Kootenay National Park this spring

Highway 1 will be closed west of Yoho National Park

A major route to Alberta in the East Kootenay will be a little busier this spring as the B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be closing Highway 1 west of Field from April 12 to June 1, 2021 due to twinning of the highway through Kicking Horse Canyon.

Traffic will be diverted down to Highway 93 South to Kootenay National Park and B.C. Highway 95, says a release from Parks Canada. Yoho National Park will remain open.

The annual Olive Lake no-stopping zone in Kootenay National Park, just into the park from Radium Hot Springs, will be implemented again in 2021 for the safety of people and wildlife. Additionally, trained wildlife officers will regularly conduct road patrols and dandelions are being removed from roadsides.

There is no cell coverage or WiFi in Kootenay National Park. Visitors are reminded to plan ahead by checking Drive BC and Alberta 511 for the most up to date road information.

An emergency telephone is available at the Kootenay Crossing Operations Centre. An additional three emergency phones will be installed by fall 2021 at Marble Canyon day-use area, Simpson River trailhead and at Kootenay River day-use area.

READ: No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

READ: A grizzly takes a walk in Kootenay Park


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies
Next story
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

Just Posted

Weather and conditions permitting, a prescribed burn should take place in the Premier Lake Provincial Park near Quartz Lake on April 12. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service.
Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake Provincial Park

The BC Wildfire Service will be supporting BC Parks in a 131-hectare… Continue reading

Case numbers by local health area for March 28 to April 3, 2021.
Kimberley has no cases of COVID-19 in latest local health area data

Data is for March 28 to April 3, 2021

Kimberley residents are invited to provide feedback on the five year financial plan. City of Kimberley
Kimberley residents are invited to provide feedback on the five year financial plan

Kimberley City Council and staff have reached the end of the long… Continue reading

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

Part of the grant will provide new lighting, benches and bike racks along Marysville’s main street. Paul Rodgers file.
City of Kimberley receives CBT grant for Marysville downtown improvements

Downtown Marysville will be getting a spruce up as the city of… Continue reading

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Most Read