This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Photo: AP/Keith Srakocic, File

This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Photo: AP/Keith Srakocic, File

Trail, Castlegar RCMP bust trafficking ring, seize drugs and $15,000

Operation E-PREPPY was carried out over 3 months in 2020

The Trail RCMP have released details of an organized police effort to break up a local drug trafficking ring.

From January to March 2020, Crime Reduction Units of the Trail and Greater District and Castlegar RCMP joined forces to conduct a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Trail.

The three-month intensive investigation, known as “Operation E-PREPPY,” resulted in the execution of search warrants on four residences in the Trail area.

By the end of the operation, RCMP officers seized approximately one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, 300 grams of suspected cocaine, 81 suspected oxycodone pills, and over $15,000.

In December 2021, John Allan Schubert, of Warfield, pled guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to the oxycodone seizure.

Police say Schubert has served a 129-day jail sentence.

“The Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Units did an amazing job on this project,” says Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “They far exceeded everyone’s expectation and put much time, effort, energy and expertise into making our community a safer place to live.”

He says police had hoped for a better result in court but ultimately they were satisfied with the conviction of Schubert and the amount of drugs taken off the streets.

“Trail RCMP plan to continue their enforcement against drug trafficking with a much better picture about how to target the issue and people involved,” Wicentowich said.

Read more: Trail man is 1 of 2 B.C. men on Canada’s Most Wanted list

Read more: Trail police nab 4 impaired drivers over long weekend


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCity of TrailKootenaysRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Paramedics threatened while providing life-saving measures in Penticton
Next story
VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver

Just Posted

The former Meadowbrook school building now houses Purcell Preschool and the Kimberley Francophone School. Facebook photo
Concerns expressed around lack of fire protection at former Meadowbrook school building

The new off-leash, fenced-in dog park is officially open at Moir Park in Cranbrook. The City of Cranbrook held an opening ceremony at the park on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo (<em>left to right</em>): Justin Keeler & Ty Kreutzer of Kootenay Canine Adventures; Paul Heywood, Manager Building and Bylaw Services; Mayor Lee Pratt; Councillor Wayne Price with Manny; Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works and Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
New off-leash dog park now open at Moir Park in Cranbrook

Statistics Canada released the general census information Feb. 9, with population increases for Salmon Arm and Sicamous ranging between seven and 10 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
New Census data: Kimberley’s average age is 44.4

Development permit for phase one of Purcell Collegiate International Boarding School project approved by Kimberley City Council. Paul Rodgers file.
Council approves phase one building permit for Purcell International boarding school