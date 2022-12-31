Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at <a href="tel:250.364.2566">250.364.2566</a> or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at <a href="tel:1.800.222.8477">1.800.222.8477</a>. Image: RCMP logo

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477. Image: RCMP logo

Trail police looking for tips into Christmas Eve violent home invasion

RCMP find a 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a violent home invasion on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, at 2:05 p.m., the Trail police received a report of a home invasion in which one man was shot with rubber bullets at a residence on the 700 block of Short Street in Trail.

Upon arrival, a number of people were located in and around the residence, including a 42-year-old man who was suffering from serious injuries.

No one else was injured.

Two masked suspects allegedly entered the residence and fired multiple rubber rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a local-area hospital for medical attention.

The residence, and the injured man, are both known to police.

“This incident appears to be targeted in nature and police do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the greater public, ” says Staff Sergeant Kris Clark, Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

City of TrailGun ViolencegunsRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Right motivations key for New Year’s resolutions, says University of Victoria professor

Just Posted

Trystan Self shutout the Fernie Ghostriders on Thursday and was instrumental to the Nitros' success in both games of the Christmas Classic. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters dominate sold-out Christmas Classic with two wins over rivals Fernie

Healthy Kimberley Facebook file
Learn more about Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program at Zoom meeting

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

Rob Gay, the longtime chair of the RDEK board, reflects on 2022 and the challenges ahead looking into the New Year. Photo courtesy RDEK.
OPINION: RDEK board chair Rob Gay reflects on 2022