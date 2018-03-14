Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

A lawyer for Trans Mountain says an anti-pipeline activist showed up at a work site in Burnaby, after a judge ordered an interim injunction on Friday.

Maureen Killoran told the B.C. Supreme Court the woman was given a written order when she came up to a gate at the Burnaby Terminal on Monday but responded that she wanted to get arrested.

Trans Mountain was granted the interim injunction as it tries to prevent protesters from blocking two work sites.

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Killoran says the RCMP arrived and spoke with the unidentified woman who was joined by three other protesters but they all left the terminal.

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals.

Protesters have packed the courtroom as the company seeks a permanent injunction against blockades after the current order expires today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous
Next story
B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

Just Posted

The arts support the arts in Kimberley

Carol Fergus from the Homegrown Music Society presenting Selkirk music students Gwen… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department to roll out Life Kit program next week

The kit helps those who cannot reliably provide their own medical information in emergencies.

Dissenting Ktunaxa citizen organizes Jumbo meeting

Seeks members to join in Cranbrook session with Glacier Resorts Ltd.

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy competes at BC U18 curling championship

The Optimist BC U18 curling championships are underway in Salmon Arm this… Continue reading

SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

B.C. dropped from North America bid for World Cup soccer

Security, B.C. Place upgrade costs unknown, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says

UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Too dangerous for state troopers to recover remains

Kootenay teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin

United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the tragedy

Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Across the province, snowpacks are sitting at an average of 119 per cent of normal level

Most Read