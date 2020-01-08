Jessica Yaniv photo on Twitter account. (Twitter image)

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it has been retained to defend She Point Beauty Studio, which operates in Surrey and Vancouver, against a new human rights complaint filed by transgender activist Jessica Yaniv.

A press release posted on Tuesday by the Calgary-based JCCF, under the heading “Yaniv targets another East Indian beauty salon in new waxing complaint” states the “serial complainant” has male genitalia but self-identifies as female.

Last October, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed complaints Yaniv lodged against Blue Heaven Beauty Lounge and Sandeep Benipal, Suhki Hehar and Sukhi Beauty Dream Salon, Marcia DaSilva, Hina Moin, Pam Dulay, Judy Tran and Merle Norman, claiming discrimination based on gender identity and expression for refusing to provide waxing services.

“In five cases, Yaniv she requested waxing of her scrotum,” Tribunal Member Devyn Cousineau noted in her Oct. 22, 2019 reasons for decision. “In two, she requested waxing of her arms or legs.”

READ ALSO: Publication ban lifted on transgender complainant’s name in Surrey waxing dispute

READ ALSO: Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Cousineau found that scrotum waxing “was not a service customarily provided by the respondents. As such, they did not deny Ms. Yaniv a service and did not discriminate against her.”

She concluded Yaniv “engaged in a pattern of filing human rights complaints which target small businesses for personal financial gain and/or to punish certain ethnic groups which she perceives as hostile to the rights of LGBTQ+ people.”

Cousineau ordered Yaniv, 32, to pay the respondents at total of $6,000, which she said “strikes the right balance in expressing the Tribunal’s condemnation of Mr. Yaniv’s conduct while not exacting too harsh a punishment on her.”

The respondents, however, maintained $15,000 to be “an appropriate amount.”

In this latest complaint, according to the JCCF, a hearing date has not yet been set but it’s anticipated it will proceed this year.

“Women have a constitutional right not to be compelled to touch biological males in an intimate or highly personal manner if they are not comfortable doing so,” said Jay Cameron, a lawyer and JCCF’s litigation manager. “Like male genital waxing, our client does not offer male leg waxing services to the public, and we intend to vigorously defend against this targeted harassment on behalf of our client.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app
Next story
Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

Just Posted

Two wins for Kootenay Nordic skier Molly Miller at U.S. Nationals

Miller skied for Kimberley Nordic Club and Rossland Black Jacks

A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

The Dynamiters stats for the last decade: 2010/11 season 18 wins 28… Continue reading

2019 Hunting and Wildlife Management Summary

F.J. Hurtak looks back on the hunting season that was, and what’s afoot in 2020

Mainroad issues winter storm advisory

Elk Valley expected to get the worst of it

RDEK seeks volunteer of year nominations

The Regional District of East Kootenay (FDEK) is looking for nominees for… Continue reading

GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

B.C. mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Rick Jensen retires as Chair of Columbia Basin Trust

Jensen spent seven years on the board, four as chair

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Most Read