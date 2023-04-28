City Council approves Transit Operating Agreement. Bulletin file.

Transit Operating Agreement approved by Kimberley City Council

At the regular meeting of Kimberley City Council on Monday, Apr. 24, Planning Services manager Troy Pollock requested approval for the annual Transit Operating Agreement.

Pollock said the annual plan is “fairly routine” and that there’s been no significant changes to service levels over the past year. He explained that a larger master operating agreement was approved in previous years and now every year there’s an annual operating agreement that confirms the service level expectations and key parameters of the budget expectations.

“Earlier in the planning process there’s a three-year budget that’s provided that we use to work with Jim [Hendricks, CFO] and prepare the transit components of the overall budget and financial plan,” Pollock explained. “And the numbers here in the annual operating agreement are consistent with those projections, so there’s no need to change those at this time.

“BC Transit and the operating partner are working hard to continue to continue to maintain good service and try to build up those ridership levels to pre-pandemic levels. Early indications are that ridership is improving and increasing quite steadily, so it’s really good to see.”

READ MORE: Mayor McCormick discusses transportation issues with Minister

The cost for a single fare remains at $3, with children 12 and under riding for free. The net share of costs to the City is $307,531.

Mayor Don McCormick said the Kimberley-Cranbrook commuter in particular has proven to be “a big success”, though lamented that COVID got in the way, as he expects we would have seen an increase to the level of service that might require a bigger bus or more frequency by now.

He added he’s heard anecdotal concerns from riders that when the bus is full heading to Cranbrook in the morning, there’s fear they may not be able to get on the bus back to Kimberley in the afternoon.

“Any transit service that you have, you have to be able to have a 360 degree connection,” McCormick said. “So I would like to see us at some point in the not too distant future having a conversation about what our expectations are for not just that commuter service but throwing in the other couple of services, with the hospital service as well, reviewing what we see as our strategies for that would be a good idea.”


