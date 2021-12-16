The ski shuttle will be back in service on December 27, 2021. Bulletin file

Free ski shuttle back in service on December 27

Transport to and from Kimberley Alpine Resort

The very popular ski hill shuttle to and from the Kimberley Alpine Resort is set to open once again on December 27, 2021. It will operate until April 10, 2022. The service is operated by the Kimberley Transit System.

The winter shuttle is a free transportation service between the base of Kimberley Alpine Resort, on-mountain accommodations and downtown shops, pubs and restaurants. The shuttle is jointly funded by the City of Kimberley and BC Transit.

The route 23 Peak to Platzl Winter Shuttle service will be running on New Year’s Day and Family Day.

For more information about transit in Kimberley, please call 1-855-417-4636 or visit bctransit.com/Kimberley

