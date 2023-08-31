A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver, who steered off Highway 3 near Galloway. Screenshot from Elk Valley RCMP video.

Transport truck ditches to avoid near head-on collision on Highway 3

A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver in a harrowing dash-cam video posted by Elk Valley RCMP.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Aug. 30th) as the dash-cam video shows the driver of the transport truck swerving off a stretch of Highway 3 near Galloway to avoid a pickup truck that had crossed the centre line travelling in the opposite direction.

Police say the transport driver’s quick action likely saved the life of the pickup driver.

The pickup truck did not stop and was not identified.

Elk Valley RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 250-425-6233.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Sign up for the Cranbrook Townsman’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. renters pay more despite getting fewer amenities included: StatsCan
Next story
Canada Post offering free mail forwarding for wildfire impacted British Columbians

Just Posted

Jim Webster has published a new book that highlights Kimberley’s many sights and activities, by implanting the city’s mascot Happy Hans into his own photographs. Paul Rodgers file.
Jim Webster publishes ‘The Adventures of Happy Hans’

Trevor Crawley photo.
RDEK seeks feedback on Columbia Valley trail corridor

A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver, who steered off Highway 3 near Galloway. Screenshot from Elk Valley RCMP video.
Transport truck ditches to avoid near head-on collision on Highway 3

Ben Taylor-Vallance (left) with his dad Jeff Vallance, pose shortly after completing the 54-km Black Spur Ultra Race. Ben, 13, is the youngest-ever finisher of this race. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Ben Taylor-Vallance, 13, youngest ever Black Spur Ultra 54-km finisher