An airplane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, September 30, 2004. Canadians will soon have their say on the future of airline passenger rights with the Canadian Transportation Agency planning broad public consultations on new regulations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Transport watchdog fines four airlines $45,000 under new passenger bill of rights

Fines doled out by the Canadian Transportation Agency last week

Canada’s transport watchdog has slapped four of the country’s biggest airlines with $45,000 in fines for violating new passenger protection rules.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. was fined $17,500, Air Canada was fined $12,500, and Air Transat and Porter Airlines were fined $7,500 for breaching federal regulations.

Doled out by the Canadian Transportation Agency last week, the fines are the first under the country’s new passenger bill of rights, which came into effect July 15.

The rules state airlines must display a notice at the check-in desk, self-service kiosks and departure gate that passengers who are denied boarding or whose luggage is lost or damaged may be entitled to compensation.

READ MORE: Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

The regulator says airlines failed to alert travellers to their rights ahead of several flights out of Halifax, Quebec City, Calgary and Edmonton between July 22 and Aug. 7.

Ottawa brought in the new rules to beef up compensation for passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage. They have been met with blowback from industry — which is challenging the regulations in court — as well as consumer advocates, who say they leave loopholes for airlines to sidestep penalties.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces
Next story
Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Just Posted

Maintenance, dredging taking place in Mark Creek this week

Over time gravel washes down the creek and ends up in the holding pond: City CAO

Kootenay Country Fair at Fort Steele this Sunday

It’s after Labour Day and it’s time for local gardeners to show… Continue reading

Sandtimer in Kimberley: A review

Louje Cupello The acoustic indie folk band, Sandtimer, opened a BC tour… Continue reading

You can’t talk gas prices without talking taxes: MLA Clovechok

A report released from the B.C. Utilities Commission found an unexplained 13-cent… Continue reading

City of Kimberley recognized for climate action commitment

The City of Kimberley signed onto the Climate Action Charter several years… Continue reading

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read