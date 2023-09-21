An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

An example of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane. This is not the plane that was involved in the accident. Image Credit: A Wikimedia Commons

Small plane crash on Vancouver Island; TSB deployed

Privately-owned De Havilland Beaver invovled in Wednesday accident

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to Campbell River following a small aircraft accident on Sept. 20.

“The incident in question occurred on the morning of Sept. 20,” said TSB media relations representative Liam McDonald.

The privately registered De Havilland DHC-2 (Beaver) collided with terrain approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of the Campbell River Airport (CYBL). Two individuals were aboard, sustaining minor injuries.

Comox Valley RCMP were alerted by NAV Canada to a plane crash in a remote wooded area near Wolf Lake.

Frontline members made their way to the area, with the Search and Rescue 442 Squadron Cormorant helicopter. The two occupants from the aircraft were located and air lifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Comox Valley RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of this crash.

The agency will be gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

RELATED: Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Plane crash victims identified

News

Previous story
Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges
Next story
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

The bridge on the Lions Trail is closed for repairs. City of Kimberley file
Bridge on Kimberley’s Lions Trail to be closed for repairs for three weeks

Dale Richardson, Paper Excellence employee (middle), with STARS representatives, during the cheque presentation. Photo submitted
Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to STARS Air Ambulance

Patrick Carrick's Rhythm By Nature will be touring the Kootenays, promoting learning, healing and fun through the power of percussion. Photo submitted.
Certified ‘Circles of Rhythm’ master facilitator Patrick Carrick tours Kootenays