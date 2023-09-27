Trauma dog West retires after six years with Cranbrook RCMP

‘To my best friend and partner: thank you for your service’

After six years working with the Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP, West the trauma dog will hang up his emotional support vest. Cranbrook RCMP photo.

Back in 2017, the Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP Victim Services unit announced they had brought on a new team member: then three-year-old West, a trauma dog. Now, after six years of faithful service, West will retire to a life of leisure and luxury.

West is a Labrador Retriever whose role with the RCMP was to support individuals who had experienced trauma in their lives. This included working with victims in the community, members of the police force, and staff in the RCMP’s office.

He originally came to the East Kootenay from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

West would also frequently support people who were testifying at the Cranbrook courthouse.

“Without the support of the community, the local RCMP, Summit Community Services and those who work in the Cranbrook courthouse, West would not have had the opportunity to support as many people as he did in his time with us,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP

“West would also like to send out a special thank you to his full-time mom, Jessica Robertson, with the RCMP, and his part time mom, Katie Chave, of Summit Community Services. Their time and dedication to both West and their victim-based programs helped many people over the years.”

Robertson, who was West’s handler at the very beginning of his time with the RCMP, said she wanted to express her gratitude to him for their years together.

“To my best friend and partner: thank you for your service,” Robertson said. “You have touched so many lives in such a positive way-you will never know the impact you made.”

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment added West will spend his retirement hiking, napping and living his best life at the lake.



