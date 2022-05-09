Trickle Creek Golf Resort emerges from the winter well, ready for an amazing season of golf

Due to its high elevation, Trickle Creek Golf Resort opens a little later than Kimberley’s other courses, but it has wintered well and is ready for another phenomenal season of golf, as this photo taken Thursday, May 5 indicates. Photo courtesy of Trickle Creek.

Trickle Creek Golf Resort tends to open a little later in the year than Kimberley’s two other golf courses, due to its higher elevation, but this year’s cool late spring has pushed opening back a little further than usual. The course has wintered well and opening date, weather permitting is Thursday, May 12.

Trickle Creek’s Business Development Manager Rob Duncan said that the course was put to bed properly last fall, with all fungicides and treatments put down before they got any rain or snow.

“Mother Nature cooperated last fall, so Ray Guimont the head superintendent and Dave Hockley did a great job putting the course to bed, and then we had a good blanket of snow that didn’t really freeze, thaw a lot so we weren’t creating ice on the course. The grass could breathe over the winter and it was insulated so that was all positive.

“And this spring, it’s obviously a little later than normal, a little cooler, but as we uncovered the greens and blew the snow off with snowblowers, the greens are looking fantastic, the courses definitely wintered very well and when we open we should have really excellent early season conditions.”

The course superintendent should know by Tuesday afternoon if the course will be ready to open on Thursday, so stay tuned to Trickle Creek’s social media pages for full information.

Duncan said they are excited to see very strong early-season bookings.

“That’s good that we know that there’s lots of tourists coming to town,” he said. “So being the best small town in B.C., I think that’s going to help attract some additional play this summer.”

There is a lot to look forward to this year in addition to a fantastic season of golf. This year will see the return of Trickle Creek’s music series Pars and Guitars which originally started back in 2015 and has been on hold due to COVID.

There will be shows once a month and three are already booked. The first is on June 30 with some of Calgary’s top entertainers New Soul Duo, who played at this year’s Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Each show has a 100-person capacity and tickets for this first concert should go on sale within the next week, or two.

Then on July 28 Edmonton-based, Juno-Award-nominated loop artist Paul Woida will bring his captivating show to Trickle Creek.

For the finale of Pars and Guitars, Trickle Creek has booked the world’s number-one Neil Diamond tribute act: Nearly Neil.

“He’s played every country in the world you can think of, he’s played in front of crowds of 20,000 people,” Duncan said. “This is huge, this guy we would normally never have him. He’s not bringing his full band, he’s doing his acoustic show, but it’s still going to be phenomenal to have 100 people watching Nearly Neil.”

This year Trickle is also starting the season with a fleet of brand-new, top of the line golf carts, adding to the golfer’s experience at the course.

Lessons will be available this year from local golf pro David Woytowich. The course also has tons of deals and specials available, including play and stay packages for Trickle Creek Lodge where you can get a night at the hotel and a day of unlimited golf. There are also one-week vacation passes for unlimited golf for the week. For more information on all of this, visit www.tricklecreek.com