Tricky snowpack this weekend: Avalanche Canada

Strong to extreme winds and wet snow creating a touchy slab.

The avalanche danger rating for this weekend is considerable (Avalanche Canada).

Warm, windy weather has created a tricky snowpack, according to Senior Avalanche Forecaster for Avalanche Canada, Grant Helgeson.

Helgeson says that the snowpack is structurally weak in areas due to new, wet snow and strong to extreme winds, specifically in the Purcells.

“We’re expecting the weather to cool down this weekend,” said Helgeson. “We are seeing a natural avalanche cycle with the existing snowpack reacting to new snow. The new snow came in heavy with rain and winds from the south and southeast.”

Helgeson says that over the weekend the avalanche hazard rating will be considerable in the Purcells and the Lizard Range and Flathead regions, and human caused avalanches are likely.

As the Avalanche Canada website states, the warm, wet and windy storm is expected to form a touchy slab that rests on crust and surface hoar. There is potential for rain as high as 1600m and winds will quickly form potentially deep slabs.

“It’s a tricky weekend to manage terrain, there’s a weak layer that’s buried,” explained Helgeson. “Certainly get out there and enjoy some great skiing, enjoy the new snow, just have an objective layed out. Choose simple objectives without overhead hazard. This is certainly a weekend to be cautious; to be careful when inspecting terrain.”

Helgeson reminds those who are headed out to the back country this weekend, and at any time, to be prepared.

“It’s important to always make sure you get proper avalanche training,” explained Helgeson. “Bring your avalanche equipment including a probe, transceiver and shovel, and know how to use them. Check the latest forecast on our website [avalanche.ca] before you head out and know that the snowpack will adjust according to snow and wind [conditions].”

This Saturday, January 20, 2018, Kimberley Alpine Resort is hosting Avalanche Awareness Day. From 12p.m. to 3p.m. there will be an information booth set up, transceiver practice, a search and rescue demonstration and a dog demo, with prizes afterwards in the Stemwinder.

Avalanche Canada also offers various courses on avalanche training and safety, which are available at avalanche.ca>learn>courses.

Previous story
Vancouver Aquarium to no longer house whales, dolphins
Next story
Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

Just Posted

Tricky snowpack this weekend: Avalanche Canada

Strong to extreme winds and wet snow creating a touchy slab.

Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The three day event is free for spectators.

Kimberley Dynamiters beat Rockets 6-1; Prepare for last 10 games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters were in action on Tuesday night as… Continue reading

Arts BC Community Cultural Forum coming to Centre 64

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, The Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64… Continue reading

2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

Teams from the east and west kootenays competed in Kimberley last weekend.

Deer party at corner of Dalgren and Montgomery

12 deer were spotted crossing the street to Mark Creek.

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

New Denver emergency ward to remain 24/7

Interior Health says it’s postponing changes to operating hours.

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Most Read