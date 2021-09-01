Family of late Trina Hunt helps in search for missing Langley woman

Naomi Onotera, 40, was last seen the night of Aug. 28

The investigation into the disappearance of a Langley woman is now with serious crime investigators, according to an update from RCMP provided Wednesday morning (Sept.1), and a family all to familiar with the agonizing experience is aiding in the search effort.

“All missing person investigations are serious at first instance,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP, noting the file changing hands means investigators will be working the case full time.

The case is considered “high-risk,” Largy added.

Forty-year-old Noami Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City on the evening of Saturday (Aug. 28).

Police were carrying out a door-to-door search in the area on Monday.

At the time of her disappearance officers believe Onotera was wearing black, stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom and a black T-shirt.

She is described as 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Residents in Onotera’s neighbourhood are being asked by police to review their video surveillance or dash camera footage from the day of her disappearance from 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Those with video are asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip-line at 604-532-3398, where an officer will arrange to retrieve the video. Others who may have any information about Onotera are also asked to contact the tip line.

A Facebook page dedicated to the search was launched Tuesday by Trina Hunt’s cousin-in-law, who said she received consent from Onotera’s family.

Hunt’s story was followed closely across communities after she was reported missing earlier this year.

“My family understands the anguish and trauma that occurs when a loved one disappears, after our Trina went missing in January,” Stephanie Stella told the Langley Advance Times.

“We felt inclined to reach out to Naomi’s family to offer our support and expertise in social media awareness and searching.”

Stella doesn’t have any personal connection to Onotera or her family, but the feelings are all too familiar.

“I felt compelled to help her family. We wish we had help when Trina first went missing as we were very lost. Now that we have an understanding of what needs to be done when someone goes missing, we want to help,” Stella explained.

Posts in the group say Onotera left her home without a cellphone, wallet, and her vehicle parked in the driveway.

Members of the group are asking people in Langley City to review surveillance and dash camera footage that may offer some clues to Onotera’s disappearance.

Indications on the HELP FIND NAOMI ONOTERA Facebook page plead for help to bring Onotera home to her daughter and husband.

Some had organized a search at Brydon Lagoon. Volunteers had planned to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot.

RCMP first issued a missing person alert for the school teacher on Aug. 30.