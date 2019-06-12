Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

Contestant wins prize, forfeits it for reasons unknown

Prestige Hotels and Resorts partnered with popular TV game show “The Price is Right”, hosted by Drew Carey, and the Monday, June 10 of the show featured a six-night stay at the Cranbrook Prestige location’s railcars.

The show highlighted the luxuriousness of the railcar suite, the resort’s two restaurants and the access to “miles of nature trails.”

“The Prestige Inn in Cranbrook boasts a luxury railcar suite on site — The Joe Huber Sr. railcar (former 1921 CPR sleeping car Naughton),” reads the Cranbrook History Centre Website. “This old formerly derelict car was rebuilt to modern standards and contains two luxurious rooms for guests at the hotel.”

READ MORE: The Price is Right Live! coming to WFP in Cranbrook

Reportedly the chance to “come on down” to Cranbrook was indeed won by the contestant, but they decided to forfeit it, for unknown reasons.

This is not the first time an American contestant has turned down their prize of a trip to Canada. In December 2008, Lee Norton won a winter trip to Winnipeg, but told CTV news that he declined the prize due to high taxes on the Canadian holiday.

In April of this year a trip to Nelson a contestant played for a six-night trip to Nelson. The prize included a flight to Castlegar via Los Angeles, a rental car and a stay at the Prestige Lakeside Resort, valued at $6,227 USD. The contestant on this game, however, lost the ensuing Check Game and went home empty handed.

READ MORE: Trip to Nelson featured on Price is Right

Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place hosted “The Price is Right Live” stage show in April 2018.

Previous story
B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Just Posted

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

Contestant wins prize, forfeits it for reasons unknown

Kimberley D-Day veteran honoured

Royce Jolie was unable to make it to the ceremony, so the veterans came to him

3rd annual Art & Garden Tour in Kimberley July 7

The 3rd annual “Bloom Where You Are Planted” Art & Garden Tour… Continue reading

Know it All: Next up, Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts June’s Show is sure to be spectacular. The feature artist… Continue reading

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Most Read