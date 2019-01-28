Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Court has heard that a semi-truck driver barrelled through a stop sign and caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

An agreed statement of facts submitted as evidence says Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was going between 86 and 96 km/h when he drove into a rural Saskatchewan intersection north of Tisdale last April.

A bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team braked and skidded but T-boned the truck.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others on the bus were injured.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Sidhu, 30, has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving. He was hauling a load of peat moss when his rig and the Broncos bus collided.

Five days have been set aside for his sentencing hearing, which is expected to hear dozens of victim impact statements in a makeshift court in Melfort, Sask. An event centre is being used to accommodate all the families, survivors and media.

Toby Boulet and former NHL player Chris Joseph both lost their sons and have said they will be submitting statements in court.

READ MORE: Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

A safety review done for the Saskatchewan government was released in December. It said sight lines at the intersection are a safety concern and recommended removing a stand of trees obstructing the view of drivers approaching from the south and east — the same directions the bus and semi-trailer were coming from when they collided.

The owner of the Calgary trucking company that hired Sidhu also faces eight counts related to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations in the months before the crash.

The Saskatchewan government has introduced mandatory training for semi-truck drivers which is to begin in March.

The Canadian Press

