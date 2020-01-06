Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

A transport truck that caught on fire at the intersection of Highway 93/95 and Wardner-Fort Steele road caused a road closure in both directions Monday evening.

Drive BC is reporting that the road is still closed, however traffic control personnel say that it should re-open within the next few hours.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the transport truck was able to safely exit the scene. An assessment is currently being completed.

More to come as details become available.

Photos courtesy of Patrick Joinson and Corey Bullock.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels
Next story
Canadian-led NATO mission in Iraq in limbo

Just Posted

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

After nearly two years of planning, Teck now officially owns the Kimberley… Continue reading

Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

Farm life: back to life, back to reality

Happy 2020, everyone. I hope you all had a great holiday season… Continue reading

Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon ends January 15

Register now to get the best rates of the season.

‘Anything Goes’ sets sail at Key City Theatre

The ship is on the seas, and you can be part of… Continue reading

GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

Elderly man killed in two-vehicle Highway 1 crash

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup winners among Montreal Canadiens to visit in Nelson

The Habs alumni team will take part in a charity game

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Most Read