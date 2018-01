The Kimberley Fire Department responded to a truck fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Fire Chief Rick Prasad reports that Kimberley crew responded to a call to 309 Avenue in Marysville at 1:13 a.m. Crews extinguished the fire before it could spread to the house, Prasad said.

Two trucks and 11 personnel were on the scene.

The truck was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Chief Prasad says.