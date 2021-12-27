Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Tutu — an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights — died Sunday at 90. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Tutu — an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights — died Sunday at 90. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Trudeau calls Tutu’s death a loss of one of the world’s ‘strongest moral voices’

Trudeau says in a statement that he was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of Tutu’s death

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the world has lost one of the strongest moral voices with the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90.

Trudeau says in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Tutu’s death.

The prime minister called Tutu’s life “remarkable,” saying the archbishop used his vision of interconnectedness, equality, and forgiveness to fight for a better, more peaceful world.

He also noted Tutu’s visit to Canada, in which the archbishop advocated for truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Trudeau also highlighted Tutu’s fight to eradicate poverty, child marriage and racism, and the archbishop’s encouragement of young people to be more engaged in creating a peaceful world.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Archbishop Tutu’s family and friends, and the South African people,” Trudeau said.

“His unwavering optimism against great odds, along with his boundless faith in humanity, will continue to inspire us all.”

READ MORE: Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s foe of apartheid, dies at 90

— With files from The Associated Press

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Canada records more than 2M COVID-19 cases; health-care workers brace for spike
Next story
Man dead in Boxing Day homicide in B.C.’s South Cariboo; RCMP investigating

Just Posted

Snowcats, borrowed from Revelstoke and Kicking Horse, will be moving people up to the Easter and Tamarack chairs at Kimberley Alpine Resort. KAR photo
Kimberley Alpine Resort moving some skiers to lifts with borrowed snowcats

Santa Claus makes his way through Marysville on Christmas Eve, atop a Kimberley Fire Department Truck. Paul Rodgers photo.
Santa Claus tours through Kimberley on the night before Christmas

Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health receives a donation from Brent Jossy, Branch Manager Kootenay Credit Savings Unit - Kimberley. Photo submitted.
Kootenay Savings Credit Union Kimberley donates to community health causes

Letter.
LETTER: Shouldn’t the Aquatic Centre also require proof of vaccination?