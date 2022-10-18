Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a Q-and-A at a net-zero conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Trudeau says he will guarantee that Canada will in fact meet its latest emissions target. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a Q-and-A at a net-zero conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Trudeau says he will guarantee that Canada will in fact meet its latest emissions target. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau guarantees Canada will meet its emissions target this time

Canada has set 8 different climate targets since 1988 and never come close to meeting one

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he guarantees Canada will meet its latest emissions target because for the first time, it’s accompanied by a plan that actually shows how to get there.

In a question-and-answer session at a net zero conference in Ottawa, however, he would not say when Canadians will finally see substantial cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada has set eight different climate targets since 1988 and so far has never come close to meeting a single one.

It blew past the 2020 target by more than 10 per cent, even with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large swaths of the economy for weeks at a time.

Canada’s latest target requires cutting the equivalent of the emissions produced by 49 million cars in just eight years.

Trudeau says he will guarantee meeting that mark, because this time there is a specific plan that includes the national carbon price and a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.

RELATED: Emissions plan leaves oilpatch with uncertainty; cap on sector still in development

RELATED: UN chief laments ‘leadership gap’ ahead of climate talks

Climate changeFederal Politics

Previous story
Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads
Next story
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

A prescribed burn for the Kimberley Nature Park area has been cancelled. BC Wildfire Service file
Nature Park/Nordic area prescribed burn cancelled

Tom Cochrane is live at Key City Theatre on November 7, 2022.
Know It All: Moving into cold weather without missing a beat

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file
Kimberley Council talks zoning at final meeting