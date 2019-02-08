Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau Liberals face pushback on Indigenous child welfare legislation

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan has given no indication when legislation will be decided

The Trudeau Liberals have delayed a law meant to help Indigenous children due to concerns from some Indigenous leaders.

The bill on Indigenous child-welfare services was expected to be tabled by the end of January but wasn’t.

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan has given no indication when the legislation will be brought forward, and the clock is ticking because of the federal election due this fall.

In a statement, O’Regan says the department is working diligently to introduce the bill on Indigenous child and family services in short order but he stressed the importance of getting the legislation right.

O’Regan says the government has heard clearly through its engagement with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis that “essential elements” must be addressed.

The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations published an open letter this week addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to uphold the human rights of First Nations children.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years
Next story
Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

Just Posted

Vigil in Kimberley for lost caribou herd

With removal of last females herd is effectively gone

Wasa Lake Triathlon registration open now

Olympic medalist Catriona Le May Doan will be one of the competitors this year

Special avalanche warning issued for East Kootenay

Unusual conditions have treeline areas more dangerous than alpine

Kimberley Mayor delivers State of the City report

An in depth look at what’s coming up for the City of Kimberley

Kimberley wildlife biologist spreading bat awareness

Kimberley-based wildlife biologist Leigh Anne Isaac has made a career out of… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Biologists collecting fish eggs at East Kootenay lake

Burbot recovery program to boost populations in Kootenay Lake and Kootenay River

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Most Read