Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Leaders from the world’s two biggest economies exchanged tough language at this summit of Pacific Rim countries as their trade war showed no signs of abating amidst a larger struggle for influence in the region.

United States Vice-President Mike Pence told a gathering of business leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit that there would be no backing down from tariffs until China changed its ways.

“China has taken advantage of the United States for many, many years and those days are over,” Pence said.

The Canadian Press

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

Much work has been done on Kimberley's Lois Creek Trails

Don Davies For the Bulletin The Lois Creek trail system has a… Continue reading

Tailgate and auction raising funds for Kidney Cancer Canada

Bid on a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey and help Cliff Boychuk reach his fundraising goal of $10,000.

Plans announced for RavenStone Viking Village

RavenStone is a proposed permanent, historically accurate Viking village near Kimberley.

BC Hydro supports Wild Voices for Kids

Hot potato. Making the most of the chilly season, kids in Jaimee… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

'Toxic' chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

B.C. teacher's Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don't sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters that ‘the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity.’

