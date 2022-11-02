Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau says Canadians ‘have to intervene’ somehow in Haiti, convenes incident group

Incident Response Group meets only when something has ‘major implications for Canada’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet today with key cabinet ministers about the situation in Haiti.

The collection of cabinet ministers known as the Incident Response Group meets only when something has “major implications for Canada.”

Trudeau says Canada is weighing how to respond to Haiti’s request for military intervention, amid widespread violence and a deadly cholera outbreak.

The United States supports that idea but says it won’t be steering such a response, while arguing Canada would be an ideal leader.

Trudeau says he knows that many Haitians are uncomfortable with the idea of a foreign military intervention, but he told reporters in French that “we have to intervene in one way or another.”

Haiti’s ambassador to Canada is scheduled to appear before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee later today.

RELATED: Delegation returns from Haiti amid high expectations for Canadian leadership

HaitiJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Freedom Convoy lawyer says police gave protesters a ‘steady stream’ of information
Next story
2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

An investigation by Cranbrook RCMP into a knife blade located in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent.
Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent.

Canadian machine gunners dig themselves in shell holes on Vimy Ridge. (Canada. Dept. of National Defence / Library and Archives Canada)
The Battle of Vimy Ridge, in story and song

Pianist Arne Sahlen offers a Remembrance Day program at Kimberley United - Shared Ministry Church, 10 Boundary Street on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm. Bulletin file
Remembrance Day piano concert in Kimberley