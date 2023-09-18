Trudeau says murder of B.C. Sikh leader may be linked to Indian government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence services are investigating “credible” information about “a potential link” between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau says he raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month

More coming.

READ ALSO: Sikh referendum asks B.C. voters about killing outside Surrey temple

READ ALSO: CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer

IndiaJustin Trudeau