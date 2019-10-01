Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, participates in a discussion with healthcare professionals about the need to end gun violence in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Jagmeet Singh’s love affair with British Columbia continues today, as the NDP leader spends an eighth straight day campaigning on the West Coast.

He’s due to have breakfast with families to promote his $10-billion plan for universal child care, in the province where the New Democrats have some of their best chances to pick up seats if they can benefit from multi-way split votes.

The other leaders are letting him have the place to himself, all focusing their efforts in Ontario.

Both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are making morning announcements in greater Toronto.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy, meeting with mayors from Toronto’s suburbs in Richmond Hill, Ont., and Scheer is making an announcement in a lakefront hotel on Toronto’s exhibition grounds.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is talking about her party’s policy on post-secondary education at Ryerson University before heading to Montreal for an evening rally, and People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier is planning several small-scale appearances with candidates in southwestern Ontario.

The Canadian Press

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

