FILE – Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel

Proof of vaccination will show which vaccines Canadians received, and when

Canadians will soon be able to use a federal vaccine passport both domestically and for international travel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the proof-of-vaccination program Thursday (Oct. 21).

The proof-of-vaccination, which is already available for viewing on the federal government website, will show the traveller’s name, date of birth, which vaccines they received and when they received each dose.

